Carless Baylor University students already go to great lengths for groceries and food, and the reconstruction of I-35 will pose a new obstacle when they return in the fall to find familiar connections gone.
The Eighth Street pedestrian bridge connecting Baylor to downtown Waco is being razed this week, to be followed soon by the 11th Street overpass, making it more difficult for students to travel by foot or bicycle. The other two Baylor-area I-35 bridges, at Fourth and Fifth Streets and at University Parks Drive, will be replaced over the 4.5-year life of the construction project.
And starting this week, Waco Transit's Route 9, a fixed route that usually runs through the campus, has been detoured to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and La Salle Avenue, skirting the campus because of the ongoing I-35 construction.
In the meantime, Baylor and Waco Transit officials are experimenting with a high-tech way to ease travel times for students without cars, at least on the Baylor side of Interstate 35.
This spring they have tested a ride-hailing app that allows students to summon a Waco Transit vehicle with their smartphone in the Baylor areas at night, when demand for Baylor-area shuttles is low. Based on the early success of the app, Baylor officials are considering whether to contract with Waco Transit for a permanent ride-hailing system.
Waco Transit tested the app service from April to May 13 and found the new app-based system increased evening ridership significantly compared with the Baylor-funded Waco Transit shuttles that circulate around the campus area, said Baylor director of parking and transportation Matt Penney.
“During the day, the mass transit model works very well for Baylor,” Penney said. “We’re carrying 450,000 passenger trips during the day. We’ve got lots of people that need to move, and they’re generally moving to a similar location from point A to point B, generally en masse. In the evening what we’re finding is that we’ve got one or two students that want to go different places. The demand falls off.”
Penney said Baylor issues about 6,500 annual parking passes a year, which means the majority of students don’t hold a pass. For the past 15 years, the university has contracted with the Waco Transit System to provide free shuttle service to students in the areas around campus, including student housing areas.
Penney said the I-35 construction will likely have an effect on those routes, too.
“One of the tricky parts is over the next year, TxDOT is going to be replacing bridges,” Penney said. “Designing a bus route to run when things are going to change is going to be very hard.”
Students lost a connection across I-35 two years ago with the demise of the DASH, a Baylor-to-downtown shuttle funded by PID, Baylor and a handful of other businesses. Shuttles to the Silo District and La Salle Circle have partially replaced the defunct line.
Bailey Christine Harris, a Baylor theater performance major who just graduated, said the closures of the Interstate 35 crossings during construction will be a hardship for some students without cars.
“Seeing it blocked off, it will definitely be difficult for students to get around,” Harris said.
Harris is all too familiar with the struggles of such students.
“When I didn’t have a car, I would Uber or call a friend, but during the summer it was a lot harder because there wasn’t as many opportunities to get around,” Harris said.
She said she eventually got her own car partly through college, but friends who didn’t often had to rely on her or others for transportation. She said sometimes that meant giving people rides, but in other cases it meant borrowing bikes, skateboards or anything else to get around. Often, trekking to the closest grocery store together on foot was the answer. The walk from her apartment on La Salle to the CVS by campus took about one hour round trip.
“We walked everywhere,” Harris said. “We walked to our apartments, we walked across campus to get food, we walked to CVS.”
Hundreds of Baylor students live in off-campus housing across the interstate from Baylor, and it's unclear whether any future ride-hailing service with Baylor and Waco Transit would include that side of the highway.
As tested this spring, the app allowed students to summon the bus, schedule a trip and meet the bus at the nearest pick-up spot. During night hours, between 500 and 600 students a month would typically use the fixed routes. The number jumped to more than 900 riders during April, when Baylor introduced the new on-demand service alongside the old fixed route system. Penney said two-thirds of the new riders came from the new service.
“It took a little while to put together, and it went really well,” Penney said.
Waco Transit general manager Allen Hunter said the agency is still crunching data from the test, and it will be up to Baylor to decide whether to bring the program back, and how. The number of vehicles, the size of the service area and the hours the service runs will all determine the final cost. During the pilot, the on-demand service stopped at some off-campus apartments on La Salle Boulevard, but did not run to downtown or anywhere off-campus.
“We tried to pick areas that would better serve the campus,” Hunter said. “Baylor is such a small area we were able to do (the app).”
Hunter said his organization developed the app with EcoLane, a software company. He said the program gave Waco Transit officials a unique chance to field test the app system in a contained environment. They’ll take the data they collected from the pilot and apply it to a larger project later this summer, this time for the ADA service area in Greater Waco. In the future, they might launch a similar system for rural McLennan County.
For the pilot project, Baylor director of service development Joseph Dvorsky said he added the location of every Baylor dorm, dining hall, student center, athletic center and major building to the app, making sure that students could enter their location and be directed to a nearby stop.
“You don’t have to know the physical address, you just look it up,” Dvorsky said. “I’d pin all of those buildings to one location.”
He said he made it a point to include colloquial names students might use as well. The app uses the number of waiting students and empty seats to calculate the most efficient route.
“It would be a similar concept on a bigger scale,” Dvorsky said.
How students used the app was telling. The shuttles saw a 45% increase in completed trips from April 2018 to April 2019. The app included roughly 13 locations around campus where students could summon and board the shuttles. According to Penney, about 30% of riders boarded at Jones Library alone.
Baylor’s summer courses will begin next week. Penney said in the nine years he’s worked at Baylor, he’s not seen a high demand for bus service during summer.
“To my knowledge, there’s never been a serious push to have transit services during the summer,” Penney said. “I don’t think our ridership would be very good.”