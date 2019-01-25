Waco native and longtime photographer Joe Griffin said he remembers adding himself to the Be The Match Registry as a bone marrow donor at a local race in 2014.
He never imagined he would soon be on the receiving end of the program, benefiting from a transplant made possible by another anonymous donor's healthy marrow stem cells. The story inspired organizers to name Griffin honorary chairman of this weekend's 15th annual Miracle Match Marathon, which was started by the Waco Professional Firefighters Association and raises money for Be The Match.
Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, connects compatible marrow donors with recipients in need of transplants to treat diseases affecting their ability to produce new blood.
Now 140 days since his transplant surgery, Griffin, 67, said he considers his journey, and his life, a miracle and a privilege.
"If you were to study and see how complicated this whole thing is and how many people had to work together to get me to this point of healing, I really think that’s a miracle," he said. "I am a walking miracle and that’s what’s so exciting about the whole thing. That’s why it’s a privilege."
This year's Miracle Match Marathon on Saturday and Sunday will feature about 1,500 participants from 14 states, Race Director Nancy Goodnight said.
The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with a kids festival at Indian Spring Park, followed by a kids marathon and 1-mile race at 8 a.m. The free and popular firetruck pull will start at 10:15 a.m., and a health and fitness expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday's schedule features a marathon, half marathon, 10K, and relay start, awards ceremonies, and the Texas Cookin’ Cowboys serving beef fajitas.
The marathon has an almost cult following and a reputation among runners, Goodnight said.
"It’s very, very challenging," she said.
Goodnight said she ran in the initial event, then volunteered to make the races more runner friendly. She has served as race director for 10 years.
"It’s a labor of love," she said. "I’m setting up port-a-potties today. It’s kind of crappy."
Griffin's story exemplifies the importance of supporting Be The Match like no other story she is aware of this year.
Griffin had developed a love for cycling and getting in shape after borrowing a friend's bike in 2014. Three years later, he was training for a Waco Wild West Bicycle Tour when he realized he was more short-winded than usual and bruising easily.
In March 2017, after a series of tests, Griffin learned "my blood was kind of jacked up."
He was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, which refers to "a group of diverse bone marrow disorders in which the bone marrow does not produce enough healthy blood cells," according to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation Inc. website. An average of 34 people are diagnosed every day in the United States.
The prognosis varies from a five-month survival rate for high-risk patients, to six years for low-risk patients who do not get a transplant. The disorder will develop into acute myeloid leukemia in about a third of patients, according to the foundation.
A stem cell transplant is considered the only cure, according to the site.
"I’ve seen all types of opportunities to testify the goodness of God and he’s healed me," Griffin said.
But he knows the doctors have told him he is not considered cured until he is disease-free for five years after the stem cell transplant, Griffin said.
At 140 days in, he wants to get back into his cycling routine. He said he has ridden three times in the last three weeks, on 5- to 7-mile outings.
"Nowhere near what I’m used to doing," he said. "Part of the recovery is attitude, and exercise, and being careful. I want to get back to doing what I was doing. That’s the reason I want to get well. I want to be a friend and ride and enjoy life."
For the weekend's Miracle Match Marathon, he will be sitting at the Be The Match table as long as he can. But the low temperatures and his weak immune system mean he will have to be vigilant not to over-extend himself.
"I really have the immune system of a 4-month-old baby," Griffin said. "I have to have all immunizations over again. I can get the mumps the measles. I wear protective masks and have Purell with me everywhere."
At the one-year mark after the transplant, his anonymous donor will have the option to make contact.
Griffin said he is confident his donor, a Canadian, will agree since he has already passed along a message to him, though it had to travel through multiple people to get to him.
Griffin said his wife, Karen, affectionately nicknamed the donor "Dudley Do-right," after the cartoon featuring a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer performing good deeds in "Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties."
Griffin said he cannot wait to hear why his donor agreed to sign up for Be The Match.
"That’s another story for another time," he said.
Griffin blogs about his journey at caringbridge.org/visit/joegriffin-sct.
For more information about the weekend's events, go to miraclematchmarathon.com or facebook.com/www.miraclematchmarathonwaco.