The Eighth Street pedestrian bridge connecting Baylor University to downtown over Interstate 35 will be removed this week, and four nights of road closures are planned to make way for the work, according to a Texas Department of Transportation press release.
Officials have said it would have been impractical to rehab or replace the pedestrian connection as part of the $341 million interstate widening project that started late last month. TxDOT recommends pedestrians use the Fourth and Fifth street underpass to cross I-35 for the duration of the project, which could be another five years.
Next week's lane closures are scheduled to start Tuesday night with the northbound access road, followed by the northbound main lanes Wednesday night, the southbound main lanes Thursday night and the southbound access road Saturday night.
Each closure will allow crews to remove the span of the pedestrian bridge that crosses the closed area. No closures are scheduled Friday night.
Work over access roads should be limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and work over main lanes should be limited to between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the designated days, according to the TxDOT press release.
The northbound access road, on the Baylor side of the highway, will close Tuesday night from 14th Street to Fifth Street, and cross streets will be closed at the access road.
The northbound main lanes will close Wednesday night from 10th Street to Fifth Street, and Fourth and Fifth streets will also be closed during that period. Interstate traffic will exit on the Eighth Street exit and re-enter at Fifth Street.
The southbound main lanes will close Thursday night, with traffic exiting at University Parks Drive and re-entering at 18th Street. University Parks, Fourth and Fifth, and 17th and 18th will also close during that period.
The southbound access road will close Saturday night from Sixth Street to 10th Street, and cross streets will also be closed.