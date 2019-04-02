A big bull’s-eye now appears on the creative arts building at the Extraco Events Center. Crews will start demolishing the place within weeks, setting the stage for a $32.7 million overhaul of the fairgrounds.
McLennan County commissioners approved work valued at almost $1 million Tuesday to level the creative arts building and a ticket office, relocate utility lines and power poles, erect securing fencing and create parking for workers tackling the larger fairgrounds upgrade that will proceed in phases.
Representatives of John W. Erwin General Contractor presented a status report and recommended that Dallas-based Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, Waco-based Capstone Mechanical and Waco-based Nemmer Electric Inc. receive contracts to participate in structural; plumbing and mechanical; and electrical demolition, respectively. All were low bidders, according to the contractor.
Capstone Mechanical’s bid of $6,649 for the first phase of plumbing and mechanical demolition fell so far below five others, including a partial bid, that Kevin Karr, with John W. Erwin General Contractor, assured commissioners he had spoken personally with company representatives about the offer.
A representative of Capstone Mechanical, reached by phone, declined to comment.
Karr’s report estimates that demolition, site preparation and related expenses will run $994,815. He told commissioners efforts will be made to route heavy equipment and other work-related traffic to the construction site through North 42nd Street, reducing congestion on Bosque Boulevard.
Relocating auditor
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved proceeding with study of relocating the county auditor’s office from the courthouse to the former Red Cross building at 4224 Cobbs Drive, which the county bought last year for $300,000. That relocation is partly driven by the county’s decision last year to sell the 90-year-old Grand Karem Shrine building and the county’s garage in downtown Waco to Magnolia Vacation Rentals LLC. That corporation, controlled by Chip and Joanna Gaines, paid the county $930,000 for the Karem Shrine property and $500,000 for the space next door, according to county records.
Already, renovations are underway to create a 5,000-square-foot office for the local AgriLife Extension Service in the 18,000-square-foot former Red Cross building on Cobbs Drive, county maintenance director T.J. Jackson said. The couty-owned AgriLife location at 420 N. Sixth St. will be renovated for use as a child support courtroom.
Another 4,500 to 5,000 square feet in the former Red Cross building is proposed to serve as new home to the auditor’s office, said Bruce Thacker, a project manager for CP&Y, a firm involved with the project.
The balance of the building has not been earmarked for a particular use and could become storage space, Thacker said.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller questioned the wisdom of moving the auditor’s office across town and away from the courthouse and downtown, where most county functions are headquartered. She said she worries interaction between the auditor’s office and department heads and staffers could become inconvenient and less productive if the relocation proceeds.
Asked by commissioners to respond, Auditor Frances Bartlett said she would have fewer opportunities to meet face-to-face with colleagues. She would rely more on email messages, “and make as smooth a transition as possible.”
Chisolm-Miller voted with other commissioners to have designs for a new auditor’s office prepared.
Once the AgriLife building is vacant, the county will gut the interior and transform it into a child support courtroom. County officials are still reviewing options for relocating the county health services department.
The AgriLife transition will cost an estimated $500,000, relocating the auditor’s office will cost about $1.3 million, and creating a new child support courtroom will cost an estimated $700,000 in the near-term, according to county documents. The county also is preparing to spend about $4 million on a new vehicle maintenance facility.
Jackson said Magnolia officials have indicated they would like to take over the Grand Karem Shrine building by November, though they have agreed to give the county time to relocate its offices.
Magnolia has not revealed plans for the building or the garage next door.
“We haven’t quite finalized our plans for the building yet, but we’re getting close,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said via email Tuesday.