The vibrantly colored origami cranes taking flight against a sky of patterned gold, blue and black on the side of a downtown Waco building mean different things to different people.
To Waco visual artist Will Suarez, the “1,000 Hopes” mural at 315 S. University Parks Drive that he designed symbolizes a Waco rising from past tragedies and negative images to a sunny, optimistic future.
To the 10 Waco High School and University High School students who planned and painted it, it represents eight weeks of varied tasks, including creating and defending design proposals, learning how to use professional equipment safely, new responsibilities and hot mornings in the sun.
To organizers and community supporters, it is the end product of ArtPrenticeship, a business-school-community partnership that aims to give high school students a taste of the professional side of producing art.
And to the people who see it while passing through downtown, it is the latest jolt of colored energy found in unexpected places, here facing a stretch of railroad tracks.
Work on the “1,000 Hopes” mural ended last week with a wrap party Thursday, although next month will feature a formal opening ceremony and a social media campaign that builds off its name.
The ArtPrenticeship project, modeled after Cincinnati ArtWorks in Cincinnati, Ohio, gave its high school students a working taste of creating art in the real world, where creativity gets tempered by building and cost limitations, commission parameters and other considerations.
The arts nonprofit Creative Waco, Prosper Waco and the Waco Independent School District were lead collaborators, but the project also heavily involved downtown developer Shane Turner, whose Turner Behringer Development owns the building, Langerman Foster Engineering Co., Mitchell Construction Co., the City of Waco and local foundations.
“It required the radical good will of a lot of participants in a short period of time,” Creative Waco Director Fiona Bond said.
Local artists Megan Major, Cade Kegerreis, Sean Oswald and Suarez worked closely with the students throughout the eight weeks, with Suarez supplying the design that won Turner’s approval.
“Shane Turner was really adamant at portraying something other than the ALICO building and what usually gets picked for Waco,” he said.
In addition to what he called a rewarding experience working with the youth on the project, Suarez also found personal meaning as “1,000 Hopes” took shape over the weeks.
“It was life-changing for me. … I had a couple of losses in my family during this time and I was still able to create something vibrant and wonderful,” he said.
University High School incoming senior Willie Padilla, 17, thought the apprenticeship would have him filling in panels that someone else designed, but soon found out he and his fellow students had a lot more handed to them.
“You think that the professional artists would be doing most of it,” Padilla said. “I was surprised that they had us design our own murals and present our ideas, and then they incorporated them in the mural.”
Project manager Stefanie Wheat-Johnson, who was familiar with Cincinnati ArtWorks before she and her family moved to Waco four years ago, found that the breadth of experience offered to the students and their response to the challenges made the project worthwhile.
“We were super blessed with our kids. … I have learned just as much as the kids have,” she said.
Wheat-Johnson also found the mural’s motif of origami cranes an apt metaphor with the paper-folding art symbolizing the use of hands to create art from humble materials.
So what part of the mural can Padilla point to as his contribution? Look up.
“Anything near the top of the wall,” he said. “I was the one getting the high spots. Nobody else felt safe doing it.”
The last part of the project will come in late August, but organizers already consider it a winner and worthy of a future repeat.
“It has been incredibly successful as a model,” Bond said.
Like much public art, it stimulates viewers. The bright colors and striking design of “1,000 Hopes” say something about Waco and its young people, and the students painting each morning noticed passersby stop, watch and talk about the work, Wheat-Johnson said.
“There’s a conversation that takes place at that wall,” she said. “We saw it every day.”