Blek le Rat, 67, a French pioneer in street art, uses stencils and spray paint Wednesday on a wall of the unfinished Art Center of Waco building on South Eighth Street.

He came to Waco at the invitation of Brian Greif, an art collector and producer who also brought the Banksy work “Haight Street Rat” to Waco.

Blek says the work is a gift to the city, part of his belief that street art has democratized art by removing barriers of access.


A crowd watches French street artist Blek le Rat work on his stencil piece at the Art Center of Waco building Wednesday on South Eighth Street.

A crowd watches French street artist Blek le Rat work on his stencil piece at the Art Center of Waco building Wednesday on South Eighth Street.

French street artist Blek le Rat features one of his signature rats in his stencil piece at the Art Center of Waco building Wednesday on South Eighth Street.

French street artist Blek le Rat works on his stencil piece at the Art Center of Waco building Wednesday on South Eighth Street.

French street artist Blek le Rat works on his stencil piece at the Art Center of Waco building Wednesday on South Eighth Street.

French street artist Blek le Rat works on his stencil piece at the Art Center of Waco building Wednesday on South Eighth Street.

French street artist Blek le Rat works on his stencil piece at the Art Center of Waco building Wednesday on South Eighth Street.

