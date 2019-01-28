The new owners of Waco’s largest dance hall, Melody Ranch, are suing a former employee, alleging the DJ is hurting their business by making false and disparaging statements about them on social media.
Waco attorney Gerald R. Villarrial and McLennan County Commissioner Kelly R. Snell, who bought Melody Ranch in November, are seeking $100,000 or less in their lawsuit against Charles David Sanders, filed Friday in Waco’s 414th State District Court.
The pair also are seeking a permanent injunction to prevent Sanders from continuing to use social media to “publish false, defamatory and disparaging statements” about them and their business.
Judge Gary Coley Jr. of 74th State District Court issued a temporary restraining order against Sanders after the suit was filed on Friday. Judge Vicki Menard of 414th State District Court has indicated she will recuse herself from hearing the lawsuit.
A hearing is set for Feb. 8 on the plaintiff’s request to turn the temporary restraining order into a permanent injunction. It was unclear Monday which judge will hear the motion.
Sanders, who had a substantial following at Melody Ranch as DJ Lito, deferred comment Monday to his attorney, Raymond Sanders. Sanders did not return a phone message on Monday.
Villarrial deferred comment Monday to his and Snell’s attorney, Craig Cherry, who declined comment.
According to the lawsuit, Melody Ranch was only open on Friday and Saturday nights when Villarrial and Snell bought it. In January, they decided to test out a new DJ with the intention of eventually adding Wednesday and Thursday to the club’s weekly schedule. The new DJ would cover those additional nights, the suit says.
When Villarrial and Snell told Sanders not to come to work on Jan. 4 because they were trying out another DJ, “defendant expressed reservation at the prospect of another DJ using defendant’s sound equipment,” according to the lawsuit.
The suit says Villarrial and Snell were not aware that Sanders owned any of the sound equipment but agreed to meet him the following week to resolve any disputes in ownership of the sound equipment.
“At no point did plaintiffs ever tell defendant that they were discontinuing using him as a DJ or that they were keeping all of the sound equipment,” the suit alleges.
“On Jan. 9, 2019, before plaintiffs could meet with defendant, defendant published false statements of fact on the social media website, Facebook, defaming plaintiffs as the owners of the Melody Ranch, namely that the plaintiffs had fired defendant from his role as DJ at the Melody Ranch and refused to return his personal equipment.
“Defendant also made the false accusation that the reason for his termination was that during his DJ performance on Dec. 28, 2018, he had called out and removed a patron for disrespecting military veterans,” the suit claims.
Sanders’ Facebook post was shared 213 times within a few days, according to the lawsuit, which contained screen shots from those commenting on Sanders’ posts.
“As can be seen above, defendant is perpetuating false statements and allowing others to believe that plaintiff has committed a crime, namely theft of defendant’s property. Defendant is also allowing others to believe that the Melody Ranch disrespected the military. Many of the commenters state they will never again set foot in the Melody Ranch based on these false accusations made by defendant, in addition to the comments which are being perpetuated on his Facebook post.”
The lawsuit says that despite Villarrial’s and Snell’s “numerous attempts” to contact Sanders to resolve the dispute, Sanders “continues to disparage the Melody Ranch and plaintiff while encouraging others to no longer” go there.
The Melody Ranch has been “bombarded” with negative comments and posts because of Sanders, the suit alleges.
“As a result of defendant’s false statements, the Melody Ranch has suffered a notable reduction in attendance of the venue’s events and has lost customers that would have otherwise frequented the Melody Ranch,” the suit alleges.