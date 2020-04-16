Governor says Texas 'beginning to slow' the spread of virus

Visitors wear face masks as they take a selfie in front to the Alamo, which is closes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Friday, April 10, 2020. San Antonio remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak keeping tourist areas closed to the public.

 Eric Gay

Dallas County and the city of San Antonio issued new cloth mask requirements Thursday.

Dallas County Judge Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news release that people going to essential businesses and using public transportation will have to wear face masks starting Saturday. The announcement came as the county marked its 50th death from the new coronavirus and surpassed the 2,000 mark of people infected.

In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the city's stay-at-home order to resemble Austin's mask policy. It states that people over 10 years old or older must cover their nose and mouth with cloth when in public, like grocery stores, where it is difficult to stay at a 6-foot distance from other people.

