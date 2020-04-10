Police arrested a 50-year-old man Thursday on charges that he drove to Woodway for the purposes of having sex with a 16-year-old girl, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Shannon Wayne Charping, of Bellmead, was arrested on two third-degree felony charges of online solicitation of a minor and possession of a controlled substance, along with a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Woodway Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said Charping is accused of soliciting sex from a girl via a social media app, in which an undercover Woodway detective had created a profile.
The online conversations continued while schools were closed and McLennan County and surrounding cities were under an emergency declaration to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to police, Charping reached out to the fictional girl's profile and sent several sexual messages, including images of himself, and he discussed having sex with the girl while her parents were at work, Adams said.
"(Charping) believed we were home alone while Mom was working, and he kept trying to come over to the house," Adams said. "We agreed to meet him at Whitehall Park, but we were at the park waiting to meet him."
Police found a small amount of methamphetamine and a firearm in Charping's possession, Adams said. Because he was carrying suspected illegal narcotics, state law prohibits the possession of a firearm at the same time, he said.
The city of Woodway has been under a local disaster declaration and emergency order since March 18. McLennan County has been under a local state of disaster and public health emergency for McLennan County, enacting restrictions that will apply to unincorporated areas since March 21.
Charping was taken to McLennan County Jail on Thursday. He remained in custody Friday afternoon with a bond listed at $12,000.
