A McGregor father has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after police say he crashed into a parked truck while his 5-year-old son was riding unsecured in the back seat.
Gabriel Yovane Flores-Benitez, 24, turned himself into authorities Wednesday after Woodway Department of Public Safety officials issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police said Flores-Benitez on Sept. 30 crashed into a Texas Department of Transportation service truck that was parked on the side of Highway 84 with its emergency lights flashing.
Woodway officers responded to the scene and found Flores-Benitez standing away from his car and the damaged TxDOT truck holding his 5-year-old son, according to an arrest affidavit.
"During their (officers') investigation, they determined that Mr. Flores did not have a car seat or booster seat to secure the son in the rear seat," the affidavit states. "Mr. Flores also stated that his son was not secured in any manner in the rear seat."
Flores-Benitez told police he was in an argument on the phone and did not see the parked TxDOT truck, the affidavit states. Police reported Flores-Benitez was looking at his phone at the time of the crash.
Through collected evidence, officers believed Flores-Benitez was traveling about 60 mph when the crash occurred. The affidavit states Flores-Benitez turned the wheel in time to avoid a head-on collision, but the boy hit the back of the front seat.
The boy was taken to a medical facility for immediate treatment. The boy did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, but the boy's mother agreed to take the boy for medical care, if needed, the affidavit states.
Police stated in the affidavit the boy's mother has not cooperated with police with results on the boy's condition.
Woodway police issued a warrant charging Flores-Benitez with a state jail felony charge of endangering a child. He turned himself in at McLennan County Jail and was later released after he posted a bond listed at $3,000.
