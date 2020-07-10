Woodway police arrested a Bellmead man Thursday after he tried to arrange a meeting for sex with an undercover officer posing online as a 16-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit states.
Michael Paul Williams, 38, started sending sexually explicit messages Wednesday to the account he thought belonged to a 16-year-old, according to the affidavit. He asked for sexually explicit photos of the girl, described acts he would like to perform with her and tried to make arrangements for a meeting that never came, police reported in the affidavit.
Woodway police got a warrant charging Williams with second-degree felony online solicitation of a minor, and Waco police arrested him Thursday afternoon at his Bellmead home. He was released from McLennan County Jail by Friday on $10,000 bond.
