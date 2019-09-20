The Woodway Public Safety Department lost its only four-legged member with the death of Gerry on Thursday.
Woodway officers said goodbye to the 7-year-old German shepherd police dog this week after he became sick earlier this month, Woodway Director of Public Safety Bret Crook said. Lab testing revealed Gerry was suffering from liver failure, Crook said.
"We brought him up to the office (on Wednesday) and let everyone say goodbye before they took him (Thursday)," he said. "It's been pretty tough, especially for his handlers. He was a big part of the department."
Gerry had been with Woodway police more than four years, Crook said. The department is reviewing its options for getting a new police dog and possibly adding a second.
"We would really like to expand the program in the long-run and have more than one dog in the future," Crook said.
No plans have been finalized, he said.
