A former Elk woman who said she killed her husband more than 24 years ago because she thought he was possessed by a cult member’s body must remain in a mental hospital for further treatment, a Waco judge ruled this week.
In an uncontested hearing, 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson ordered April Kay Corbin Harris to remain at a state mental hospital in Kerrville because two doctors there reported she remains a danger to herself and others and recommended more treatment.
Harris, 60, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1997 in the June 1995 shooting death of her 39-year-old husband, Timothy Lee Harris, and she has been in state mental hospitals ever since.
Harris told authorities at the time that she shot her husband in the head while he slept because she thought he was possessed by the body of an unspecified cult member. She said after she shot him the first time, she looked in the head wound, saw cult members inside his head and shot him again through the first wound.
Prosecutor Mark Parker and Harris’ attorney, Rob Swanton, were in agreement with Harris’ doctors that she needs to remain hospitalized. She has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
In a report to the court dated Nov. 14, Dr. Jennifer Wright at the Kerrville facility wrote that Harris has a “severe and refractory psychotic illness that has been largely non-responsive to medication over the years.”
“She has no insight into the persistent delusional beliefs that have led to significant acts of aggression in her history,” the report states. “A continuing disconnect from reality impairs her judgment and influences her behavior, though this is contained in a controlled inpatient setting.”
Swanton called schizophrenia a “difficult diagnosis.”
“It’s a lifelong disorder,” Swanton said. “Unfortunately, Mrs. Harris continues to suffer from the effects of that disorder and we are continuing to try to get her help for that. I’ve been representing Mrs. Harris now for 25 years, and it seems to be a situation that she doesn’t seem to get better, and at this point, I would doubt that she ever recovers enough to be released. But hopefully, that will change, and maybe someday she could be placed in a less-restrictive environment.”
When a criminal defendant has been found not guilty by reason of insanity and placed under an extended mental health care order, state law requires an annual review of her condition.
