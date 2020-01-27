A Bellmead woman who was caring for a 3-year-old girl and her twin brother in August 2018 when the girl drowned at an apartment complex pool was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday.
Sharrun Milligan Jernigan, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony injury to a child in the drowning death of Deh'Vanni James at the Bordeaux IX Apartments, 3600 Scroggins Drive, in Bellmead.
After 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Jernigan to 25 years in prison, Jernigan bent over with her hands on her knees as if she were getting ill.
The judge said she could sit down during the remainder of the plea hearing, which featured an emotional victim-impact statement from the young girl's mother, who said she has known Jernigan her entire life.
The woman's statement had many in the courtroom crying, including other female defendants who were seated in the jury box waiting for their unrelated cases to be called.
She said she and Jernigan were good friends and that she trusted her to care for her twins.
Before accepting the plea, Strother asked prosecutor Tiffany Clark and defense attorney Melanie Walker to meet in his office to provide him with more details about the case.
Before going into the judge's chambers, Clark told the court that the child died from what amounted to a "dry drowning," the cumulative effect of the girl swallowing water while Jernigan was playing with her and throwing her in the pool. Her twin brother was not injured in the incident, which was recorded by security cameras.
Authorities said Jernigan attempted emergency medical treatment on the girl after the toddler fell and became listless and sleepy. The child could not be revived through subsequent treatment by medical professionals, officials said.
The child's mother told Jernigan that the girl's brother asks about his sister every day, magnifying her pain on a daily basis. She said he told her he can't wait to die so he can go to heaven and see his sister again.
"My baby was the sweetest baby," she said. "She wouldn't even cry. I trusted you. I trusted you. I have been knowing you since you was a baby. I have lost two people — you and her. I'm hurt, I'm sad and I'm angry."
Walker declined comment after the plea hearing. Clark called the case "heartbreaking."
"Cases like these are heartbreaking and tough because regardless of the outcome, there is a family who has suffered tremendous loss and their lives will never be the same," Clark said. "I am grateful that the defendant accepted responsibility and that the court accepted a plea that was the product of thoughtful consideration and hard work from both the state and the defense.
"I hope this outcome provides some closure to that sweet baby's family and that they continue to heal and grow stronger together," Clark said.
Jernigan must serve at least 12½ years in prison before she can seek parole.
