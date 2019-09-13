A McLennan County grand jury indicted an Austin woman this week on charges she tried to bribe a state trooper during a traffic stop near Lacy-Lakeview in April.

Karlee Linae Scheel, now 26, was arrested on drug charges April 10 after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled her over for speeding on Interstate 35 near Meyers Lane.

The trooper said Scheel displayed “signs of nervousness” before the trooper saw a vape pen or electronic cigarette with a yellow liquid substance in it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Scheel told the trooper the device contained “marijuana,” according to the affidavit. The trooper searched the car and found another vape pen, less than 2 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit states.

During the arrest, Scheel offered a significant amount of money to the trooper to let her go free, the indictment states. It does not specify the amount.

Scheel was initially taken to the McLennan County Jail on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. She posted bond and was released later in April. The grand jury indicted Scheel on Wednesday on the bribery charge. She remains free on bond.

