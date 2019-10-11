A Waco woman was arrested Thursday after what arrest warrant affidavits described as a failed attempt to burn down a mobile home with her ex-boyfriend and two children inside.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies got two warrants charging Brandie Denise Stephens McClendon, 40, with state jail felony charges of endangering a child. McClendon is accused of attempting to set fire to her ex-boyfriend's mobile home in the 200 block of Bedrock Trail in China Spring on  April 1, while two children under the age of 15 were at home.

Deputies responded a call on April 1 and found that McClendon had sprayed lighter fluid on the front porch leading to the front door, as well as around the window of the front bedroom.

McClendon had allegedly tried to ignite the fluid, but was unsuccessful, deputies reported.

"After many attempts to ignite the lighter fluid that had been sprayed all over the home, including the front wooden porch but luckily was unsuccessful, Brandie left the property but was stopped by deputies responding to the home," the affidavit states.

It was unclear why McLendon was not arrested in April. She arrested in Dallas County on Thursday on the two felony charges before she was transferred to McLennan County Jail. She was being held on a bond listed at $10,000. She also had outstanding warrants from Dallas and Tarrant counties, jail records state.

