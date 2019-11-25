A Hewitt woman accused of killing her husband by slitting his wrists with a straight razor has been transferred to McLennan County Jail after her initial arrest in Bell County.
Shawn DeLynn Olson, 37, of Hewitt, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Friday on a charge of murder in the death of her husband, James Dale Olson, 38. Shawn Olson, who was booked locally under the surname Olsen, remained in jail Monday with a bond listed at $650,000.
James Olson was found dead inside the couple's Hewitt home Nov. 18 with severe razor blade injuries to his wrists. Shawn Olson was taken to a Temple medical facility for treatment after she was found with self-inflicted cuts to her wrists.
The couple was supposed to appear that morning in McLennan County Courthouse, where James Olson was scheduled for a bond hearing in a child sex abuse case.
After the couple failed to show up, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies traced them to their home off Majestic Drive. Police initially believed that James Olson killed himself and that his wife attempted suicide.
After investigating, police charged Shawn Olson with the murder of her husband. She was treated at the Temple hospital before she was arrested by Temple police and transferred to local custody Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.