Police arrested a Waco woman and are looking for a man on an arrest warrant after a 2-year-old boy was hurt as the duo fought earlier this month, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The man fled before police arrived at a house in the 3800 block of Windsor Avenue at about 9 p.m. Aug. 10, Swanton said. As police arrived, the woman, Veronica M. Jasso, 24, picked up the boy and ran to a backyard where they were both attacked by a dog and suffered significant injuries, he said.
The boy was also pushed as Jasso and the man fought, he said.
"She was actually choking or strangling the male adult victim," Swanton said. "He got pushed into a glass window cutting his butt. He fled out of the house, and when police got there, she saw us and she grabbed the baby and ran into the backyard."
The man later returned to the home, and he, Jasso and the child were all taken to a local hospital.
Police called Child Protective Services, but where the boy was staying and the status of his injuries were unknown Tuesday, Swanton said.
No one was arrested the night of the incident, but after further investigation, police got arrest warrants for Jasso and the man.
She turned herself in Tuesday morning on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child and was released from McLennan County Jail on $3,000 bond.
The man remains at large.