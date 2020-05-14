Police arrested a Waco woman after she used her car to ram another vehicle Wednesday night while she had her two children, an infant and a 5-year-old, in her back seat, Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said.

Nahieli Martinez, 25, rammed a vehicle belonging to the father of her children after a confrontation at Woodway Park, Crook said. Police arrested her at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Estates Drive.

Martinez became aggressive after confronting the man while he was at the park with a friend, Crook said. He started to leave the area after Martinez hit his vehicle the first time, and she followed him and hit his vehicle again on Estates Drive, he said.

Officers responded and arrested Martinez on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two state jail felony charges of child endangerment. The children were not injured, according to police.

Martinez was released from McLennan County Jail on $9,000 bond by Thursday.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

