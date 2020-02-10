A 19-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the leg outside the couple's apartment, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Police arrested Chrishonna Vertiearra Joiner, of Lacy Lakeview, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police found Joiner after her boyfriend showed up at an urgent care center in Lacy Lakeview shortly after noon Sunday. The man had a wound from a kitchen knife that went clear through his leg, Truehitt said.
The man was not cooperative with officers and would not tell officers his name, Truehitt said. Officers determined he lived at Northwind Apartments, 5111 N. Interstate 35.
Police went to the the apartment searching for information and found Joiner inside. Truehitt said. Initially, Joiner was uncooperative and said her boyfriend showed up at the apartment with the stab wound to his leg.
Evidence at the home indicated the stabbing happened outside the apartment. Truehitt said there was a kitchen knife missing from the kitchen, leading police to believe the stabbing happened at the apartment.
The man and woman were both taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Truehitt said that Joiner eventually changed her story and told officers that she had stabbed the man in the leg.
Joiner was arrested at the hospital and taken to McLennan County Jail, where she was held on a bond listed at $30,000. She posted bond on Monday and was released from custody.
