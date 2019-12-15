Waco police arrested a 22-year-old woman at an apartment after she allegedly crashed her car into a 21-year-old pedestrian, causing serious injuries early Sunday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers arrested Gabriela Estrada, of Waco, at a South Waco apartment complex after officers were called to a crash at South 12 Street and La Salle Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. At the scene, police found Grace Oherron, 21, laying in the middle of the road, unconscious and bleeding from the head, Swanton said.
A witness told police they stopped when they saw a car run a red light and hit a woman who was trying to cross La Salle Avenue, Swanton said. The car fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian and before an ambulance and police arrived.
Oherron suffered significant injuries, including head trauma and multiple broken bones, Swanton said. She was admitted to a local hospital's intensive care unit, but she is expected to survive, he said.
During the crash investigation, officers found evidence leading them to believe the driver of the car was at University Apartments, 2900 Primrose Drive, Swanton said. Police determined Estrada was the driver of the vehicle that struck Oherron.
Swanton said Estrada was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared. Officers got a sample of Estrada's blood during her medical evaluation.
Estrada was arrested on a felony charge of intoxicated assault and failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury. She was booked into McLennan County Jail on Sunday morning. Bond information was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.