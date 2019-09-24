A 30-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after police believe she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy in May, arrest affidavits state.
Cindy Lou Salas, of Waco, remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child and a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Police started an investigation after getting a Child Protective Services stating a 16-year-old boy reported he had sexual contact with Salas, according to an affidavit. She denied the contact and agreed to be interviewed by police but did not show up for a scheduled interview, the affidavits state.
Salas was arrested after a traffic stop Saturday. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine in her possession, according to arrest records.
Salas remained in jail Tuesday with bond listed at $158,000.
