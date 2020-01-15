A 19-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night after a witness saw her sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at a Bellmead motel, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Romecia Earlshaun Levi, of Waco, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. at the Delta Inn, 1320 Behrens Circle, on a second-degree sexual assault of a child charge.
A witness called police immediately after seeing Levi engaged in sex acts with the girl in a motel room, Kinsey said.was seen with the girl in the motel room. Levi remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with a bond listed at $50,000.
Kinsey said the investigation remains ongoing.
