A McGregor woman was arrested after she left two children unattended in a running vehicle at an apartment complex late Monday afternoon, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to a call about the children in the 5100 block of Tennyson Drive at about 5 p.m. Monday. They determined Ashley Elizabeth Fields, 24, intentionally left the children, both under the age of 3, in the unlocked and running vehicle, Swanton said.
"We were able to determine that Ashley Fields was their mother. She had gone into an apartment to visit a friend and had been in the apartment for over 20 minutes, leaving the children unattended in the car," Swanton said. "They arrested her and notified CPS (Child Protective Services) to come out and assist."
In Texas, it is illegal to leave a child under the age of 7 in a car alone for more than five minutes without a person who is at least 14 years old in the car.
Fields was arrested on two state jail felony charges of abandoning a child with intent to return. She was released form McLennan County Jail on $6,000 bond Tuesday.