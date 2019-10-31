Moody police arrested a woman Thursday after her 5-month-old son was found to have serious bodily injuries during a visit to a local medical facility, Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said.
Haley L. Bowchillon, 20, of Moody, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child, a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child and a Class B misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse. Bowchillon's 5-month-old son was taken to a local medical facility with "unexplained injuries" in mid-October, Kennedy said. He declined to discuss the nature of the boy's injuries but said he had several marks visible on his body and that some of his injuries were in the process of healing.
After the boy received medical treatment, Child Protective Services removed him from Bowchillon's care as police investigated, Kennedy said. The boy is in foster care, and the investigation is ongoing, he said.
Police arrested Bowchillon and took her to McLennan County Jail on Thursday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.
