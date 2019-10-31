Moody police arrested a woman Thursday after her 5-month-old son was found to have serious bodily injuries during a visit to a local medical facility, Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said.

Haley L. Bowchillon, 20, of Moody, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child, a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child and a Class B misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse. Bowchillon's 5-month-old son was taken to a local medical facility with "unexplained injuries" in mid-October, Kennedy said. He declined to discuss the nature of the boy's injuries but said he had several marks visible on his body and that some of his injuries were in the process of healing.

After the boy received medical treatment, Child Protective Services removed him from Bowchillon's care as police investigated, Kennedy said. The boy is in foster care, and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Police arrested Bowchillon and took her to McLennan County Jail on Thursday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments