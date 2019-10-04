A 39-year-old woman was arrested this week after a girl under the age of 14 reported the woman beat her with a charging cord late last year, an arrest affidavit states.

Police arrested Keva Lichelle Woods on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child. Police believe she hit the girl in December at a Waco home as punishment for getting in trouble at school, an arrest affidavit states.

Child Protective Services officials turned over information to police earlier this year after the girl reported the abuse to a "credible person," according to the affidavit.

"This happened because (the) victim got in trouble at school," the affidavit states. "(The) victim made (an) outcry due to burning and stinging to the area of injury. (The) defendant was interviewed; she admitted to hitting (the) victim with a charging cord because she would not clean up her room."

The girl said her leg was "burning from being hit," and the wound was bloody, police reported. During an interview, the girl told police she was naked and running from Woods when she was hit, according to the affidavit.

Woods denied that the girl was naked at the time but told police she saw the injury to the girl, the affidavit states.

Police got a state jail felony warrant charging injury to a child. Woods was arrested Tuesday and released from McLennan County Jail by Wednesday on bond listed at $3,000.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments