Waco police arrested a woman Thursday on charges that she fired a gun at a car with her 1-year-old son and the boy’s father inside, an affidavit states.
Police arrested Neichma Naima Acevedo, 28, on warrants charging her with second-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon and state jail felony child endangerment after the April 29 incident. During the course of an argument with the man, Acevedo retrieved a .380-caliber handgun, according to the affidavit.
When the man saw the gun, he started taking the child to his car as Acevedo followed him, demanding he put down the child and his cellphone, according to the affidavit. As the man drove away, Acevedo fired at the vehicle, striking the passenger side, the affidavit states.
The father and child went to a relative’s house in another area and called police.
Acevedo told police in an interview that she had shot the vehicle while it was unoccupied, in an attempt to disable it and prevent the man from leaving, according to the affidavit. Witness reports indicate she fired as the man and her son were leaving the area, the affidavit states.
Acevedo remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $210,000.
