Authorities on Tuesday arrested a Waco woman accused of failing to protect a teenage girl from sexually abuse at a home last fall, an arrest affidavit states.
Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Maria Higareda-Demartinez, 45, after Waco police obtained a warrant charging her with a state jail felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said Higareda-Demartinez knew of the 14-year-old girl's claim that she was sexually touched but did not protect her from the alleged abuser.
According to the affidavit, Child Protective Services asked police to investigate the case of a runaway last year. A friend of the victim encouraged the girl to tell authorities about the inappropriate touching.
The affidavit states that the girl told Higareda-Demartinez several months ago of the abuse but the woman did not believe her.
"(When the) victim had (a) forensic interview conducted, she reported telling (the) defendant of the inappropriate touching and that the defendant did nothing about it," the affidavit states. "(The) victim reported after telling (the) defendant the touching continued."
Police later contacted Higareda-Demartinez, who indicated that she did know about the suspected abuse and that she had kicked the suspect out of her home, the affidavit states.
Police stated Higareda-Demartinez gave conflicting information to CPS, telling child welfare workers she was unaware of the abuse allegations, the affidavit states. The suspect allegedly still had access to the girl for several months until authorities became involved in the investigation.
Higareda-Demartinez was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Tuesday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.
