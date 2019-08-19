Police were searching Monday night for a woman who allegedly hit a man with a car at a home near North 26th Street and Sanger Avenue, police said.
Police were called to the home shortly after 8:30 p.m., when a 19-year-old man and a woman began fighting outside, Waco police Officer Erin McCullough said. The two separated briefly, then began arguing near the back porch and moved into the driveway to fight, McCullough said.
"That's where she got back into her car and hit him with the car," McCullough said. "He has minor injuries and is going to the hospital, but from what we know there is no loss of limb or anything life-threatening."
Emergency responders said the man may have a broken leg. The car hit the rear of the house and caused minor damage, police said.
The woman left the home after striking the man, and police continued searching for the woman as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.