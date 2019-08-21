A woman who allegedly tried to run from a shoplifting charge at Walmart in Bellmead was recaptured by police Tuesday afternoon, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
A Walmart loss prevention employee stopped Brittney Lynnea Ellis, 19, of Bryan, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Kinsey said Ellis was accused of stealing more than $28 worth of merchandise, including hair styling products and castor oil.
Ellis was being held in the loss prevention office when the officer asked her name, Kinsey said. She gave a false name, leading the officer to continue asking questions.
After a short time, Ellis told the officer her real name. Her name returned information that she was wanted on an outstanding theft charge out of Montgomery County, jail records state.
Kinsey said after the officer confirmed the warrant and told Ellis that she was under arrest, Ellis jumped up from the table and ran out the office. Ellis ran out into the parking lot of Walmart, where a Bellmead officer was able to stop and arrest her.
Ellis was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of escape while arrested, a Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to identify herself as a fugitive and the outstanding theft warrant. Kinsey said officers believed Ellis gave a false name in an attempt to avoid arrest.
Officers also issued Ellis a citation for the theft from Walmart. She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday evening with a bond listed at $17,000.