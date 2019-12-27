A Waco woman was arrested Christmas night after she allegedly stabbed a man with a box cutter during a fight at an apartment complex, an arrest affidavit states.
Shantel Anquinette Medlock, 36, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, after police were called to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Lake Shore Drive.
Police found a 53-year-old was found suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm in the parking lot with a trail of blood leading to an apartment where Medlock was, the affidavit states.
Police initially reported that a child had called 911 to report the stabbing. Officers attempted to question Medlock, but she gave them a false name and said she was not involved in an argument, the affidavit states.
Officers were able to verify her identity, although she was unable to give an accurate timeline of the incident and information she provided did not match witnesses, the affidavit states.
Witnesses reported Medlock, who was reportedly on probation for a DWI, had been drinking hard liquor and wanted to leave the apartment, the affidavit states. The 53-year-old man tried to stop her from leaving by pushing her, but the push did not cause any pain, police reported.
Medlock claimed the man grabbed her near her collarbone, but he did not impede her breathing. The affidavit states Medlock grabbed a box cutter and hit the man in the left bicep, causing a deep laceration.
"Shantel would then tell her children that she was going to be going away to jail for a long time and that this was the last time she was going to be seen," the affidavit states. Police reported Medlock appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her arrest.
The 53-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, the affidavit states. Medlock was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of failure to identify.
Medlock remained in custody Friday with a bond listed at $26,000.
