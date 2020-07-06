The girlfriend of a Fort Hood soldier who killed himself after reportedly admitting he killed Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén will remain in federal custody at least until a detention hearing next week, a Waco-based U.S. magistrate ruled Monday.
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, made her first court appearance since her arrest last week on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
Sporting bright orange, shoulder-length hair and wearing a mask, Aguilar participated in her initial appearance via teleconference from the McLennan County Jail, where she is being held. U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey C. Manske made sure Aguilar was clear about the charges against her and set a detention and preliminary hearing for 9:30 a.m. July 14, at which federal prosecutors are expected to seek her detention without bail.
Manske also appointed Lewis Gainor from the federal public defenders office to represent her. Gainor declined comment after the brief hearing Monday morning. If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.
Army officials have said Aguilar is the estranged wife of a former soldier who was stationed at Fort Hood and was the girlfriend of Aaron David Robinson, a 20-year-old Army Specialist who killed himself last week as authorities approached him. Aguilar told investigators that Robinson admitted killing Guillén with a hammer at an arms room on Fort Hood on April 22, the night the soldier went missing.
Aguilar is charged with helping Robinson dismember, burn and dispose of Guillén's body in a remote spot near the Leon River in Belton.
U.S. Army officials Monday announced that DNA analysis confirmed the remains found in the shallow grave as those of Guillén.
Aguilar has told investigators she recognized the victim as Guillén and an attorney for Guillén's family said the remains were those of the missing soldier.
According to the federal criminal complaint, on June 21, what appeared to be the burned remains of a plastic tote or "tough box" were found in an area near Farm-to-Market Road 436 and West Main Street in Belton. An analysis of Robinson's phone showed his phone was in that area about 2 a.m. on April 23. The phone then "tracked along the Leon River in a northward direction," where it remained for about two hours, according to the complaint.
Around 1 p.m. on June 30, contractors working on a fence near the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains. When authorities searched the area, they found scattered human remains that appeared to be placed into a concrete-like substance and buried, according to court records.
Investigators said Aguilar admitted that Robinson told her he killed a female soldier April 22 by striking her in the head with a hammer multiple times on post. Army officials reported her missing on April 23, the complaint said.
Robinson placed Guillén's body in a box and moved the box to a location near the Leon River, according to court records.
Aguilar told officials that sometime between the evening of April 22 and the early morning of April 23, Robinson picked her up at the gas station where she worked and took her to an area near the Leon River and a bridge. A box with wheels and handles was already at the site.
Aguilar said Robinson walked her over to the woods, opened the box, and she saw a dead woman inside. Aguilar later told investigators she "recognized the deceased whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of" as Guillén.
The complaint said Aguilar and Robinson then used a hatchet or ax and a machete-type knife to dismember the body. They allegedly tried to burn the body, and placed the remains in three separate holes and covered them up with a "concrete-like substance," the complaint alleges.
Guillén's disappearance and death have sparked protests, marches, vigils and memorials in cities across Texas, including Waco, Killeen, San Antonio, Austin and El Paso.
The Guillén family attorney has said that Guillén reported she was sexually harassed by Robinson, and the family has called for reforms in Army investigations into sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.