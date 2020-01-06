Hillsboro police have arrested a Whitney man on a murder charge in connection with a Nov. 1 shooting that killed a 22-year-old Waco man at a South Waco apartment complex, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Authorities arrested Jamarine Jashan Long, 19, on Friday in Hillsboro on an outstanding warrant charging murder for the death of D'airse Kevion Holder. Long remained in custody in Hill County Jail and was expected to be transferred to McLennan County later.
Police were called Nov. 1 around 12:35 a.m. to The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive, where a Halloween night gathering was underway, police have said. Shortly after midnight, a confrontation started and led to the shooting.
Holder was shot and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Swanton said. A second man was also injured, but survived his injuries, he said.
Neither Holder or the second injured man lived at the apartments, Swanton said.
The investigation remained ongoing, Swanton said.
