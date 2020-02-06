Police detained a 16-year-old freshman at West High School on Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl in classroom, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.

The assault did not cause significant injuries, but the girl said she was hurt, Barton said.

Barton said the assault around 1:30 p.m. was an "isolated incident" and did endanger other students. He said no weapons were used, but the 16-year-old was removed from the school and released to a parent.

A report describing the "simple assault" will be forwarded to juvenile authorities for their review, Barton said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments