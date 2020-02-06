Police detained a 16-year-old freshman at West High School on Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl in classroom, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
The assault did not cause significant injuries, but the girl said she was hurt, Barton said.
Barton said the assault around 1:30 p.m. was an "isolated incident" and did endanger other students. He said no weapons were used, but the 16-year-old was removed from the school and released to a parent.
A report describing the "simple assault" will be forwarded to juvenile authorities for their review, Barton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.