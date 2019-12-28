The Texas Department of Transportation has identified Bryan Callahan II, 26, of Waxahachie, as the person who died in a two-vehicle wreck between Axtell and Leroy at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Callahan was driving a Volkswagen north on Farm-to-Market Road 2311 and crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with a Chevrolet Equinox driving south, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. The collision happened south of Olive Branch Road.
Callahan was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family has been notified, Howard said.
The Chevy was engulfed in flames, which volunteer firefighters extinguished before the driver was transported by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in critical condition, he said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
"Call 911 immediately to report wrong way drivers," Howard wrote in a press release on the wreck. "If you see a wrong way driver approaching, immediately reduce your speed and pull off the roadway."
