A man accused of firing multiple rounds at officers who were trying to arrest him on a Louisiana warrant was out of the hospital and in jail Monday on a $1.25 million bond, facing multiple felony charges.
Douglas Eric Hill, 28, of DeBerry, Texas, was charged Friday with three first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer for allegedly firing a 9mm pistol at McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies early Thursday.
Hill was also charged with two third-degree felony charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
"Our officers are very, very fortunate they were not hurt or killed," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "He definitely was trying to kill our officers."
Members with the county's Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team got information that Hill, a fugitive wanted out of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Shreveport, was in Waco with multiple out-of-state felony warrants issued in August. When deputes spotted Hill walking in the 1000 block of Lake Air Drive, near the intersection with Valley Mills Drive, Hill reportedly opened fire on deputies, firing a .25 caliber handgun.
"There is heavy traffic on Lake Air and Valley Mills, it's a very busy intersection," McNamara said. "He could have put a lot of people in harm's way."
Deputies, including Lt. Cody Blossman, Cpl. Chris Evans and Cpl. Jason Sandell, identified themselves as law enforcement officers before Hill began firing shots at the officers, arrest affidavits state. McNamara said Hill did not shoot any officers, but Hill was struck four times. After his capture he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
"They returned fire, protecting themselves and the citizens of this community," McNamara said of the deputies. "They did exactly what they should have done. That individual (Hill) went to the hospital, where he remained for several days and underwent surgery and now he is now resting comfortably in the McLennan County Jail."
Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting as part of usual protocol.
After the shooting, deputies found about 80.7 grams of methamphetamine in Hill's backpack, according to the affidavit. About 20.9 grams of the meth were packaged for sale, along with scales and baggies in his possession. An affidavit stated Hill allegedly told a Texas Ranger who was on the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting that he sells methamphetamine and marijuana.
The affidavit also stated that cocaine weighing 2.9 grams was found on Hill shortly after the shooting, along with the .25 caliber handgun and two 9mm handguns with ammunition.
On top of the local charges, Hill was also being held on out-of-state warrants on narcotics and firearm charges.
