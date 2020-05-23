Two people were wounded and two others were arrested after a shooting Friday night in Chilton, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said in a press release.
Falls County deputies responded at about 8:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting in Chilton. Family members had taken a wounded 22-year-old Waco woman and 25-year-old Chilton man to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco, and suspects had left the scene, according to the press release. Officials from the Rosebud Police Department, Lott Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife also responded to the scene.
Officials were able to get information about the suspects in the shooting and share it with other police in the area over the radio. Marlin police officers found the suspect vehicle and arrested two men after a brief confrontation, according to the press release.
Raelynn Swinnea, 24, of Kosse, and David Espinoza, 21, of Marlin, were each arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Falls County Jail, according to the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.