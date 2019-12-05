A Waco tax return preparer was sentenced to 27 months in prison Thursday for her role in a conspiracy to defraud the United States of more than $1 million.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright sentenced Jannell Lightner to prison and also ordered her to pay $1.3 million in restitution in what government officials said was a scheme to prepare false tax returns for clients.

Lightner, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges, worked for Stacey Anderson, owner of Anderson Professional Tax Services, who also was convicted in the case. Albright sentenced Anderson Oct. 9 to 87 months in prison and ordered her to pay more than $8 million in restitution to the federal government.

According to Justice Department officials, Anderson operated the tax business out of her Waco residence and she and Lightner prepared tax returns for clients in Texas, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

From 2013 to 2014, Lightner assisted Anderson in preparing fraudulent returns that inflated deductions and claimed false education credits to increase client refunds. Government officials say Lightner’s conduct caused a tax loss of more than $1.3 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

