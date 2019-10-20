Waco saw its long decrease in crime rate continue last year, with notable reductions in violent crime, though some categories of property crimes edged up, the Waco Police Department’s new annual report shows.
“The reality is that violent crime in down across the board,” Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said. “Shoplifting and things in the theft categories have always driven our stats and they continue to do so even though we are at a 25-year low overall.”
Waco police released the 2018 annual police report this month documenting calls for service and police interactions last year. Compared with 2017, the city of Waco saw a 33% reduction in homicides, a 12% reduction in robberies, and a 6% reduction of reported rapes in 2018.
“We don’t take credit for the reduction in crime,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. “A lot of the responsibility is community involvement and trying to make Waco a safer place to live, work and play.”
The number of shootings resulting in injury or in damage to a car, house or other property has declined slightly over the past few years. From the beginning of 2019 to Sept. 30, Waco has documented 18 shootings, Holt said. For that same nine-month time period, the number was 20 in 2017 and 19 in 2018.
Meanwhile, the number of aggravated assaults ticked up slightly, from 460 in 2017 to 482 in 2018.
More notable is the increase in property crime. Waco police reported a 5% increase in burglaries and a 57% increase in automobile thefts from 2017 to 2018.
“Property crimes have always given us some trouble,” Holt said.
Police have launched efforts to remind residents to lock their parked vehicles. Swanton said a lot of vehicle burglaries have occurred when vehicles are left unlocked or keys are left inside vehicles.
“We don’t want people to become voluntary victims,” he said. “We try to tell people to not leave anything valuable in their cars, because people will go through cars just looking for anything.
FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program
Waco’s declining violent crime tracks with national trends. Across the U.S. about 1.2 million violent crimes occurred in 2018, down 3.3% from the prior year, according to information released through the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program last week.
The report shows a violent crime rate in 2018 of 368.9 violent crimes per 100,000. That’s down about 3.9% from 2017 and 14.6% from 2009.
Aggravated assaults accounted for 66.9% of violent crimes reported to law enforcement in 2018. Robbery offenses totaled 23.4% of violent crime offenses while rape accounted for 8.4% and murder for 1.3%, the report states.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Waco’s population was estimated at 138,183 in July 2018, an increase of 10.7% from April 2010.
“Even if you ask the true criminal analyst and people that forecast and follow trends, there is a variety of reasons why crime occurs and why crime rates ebb and flow,” Swanton said. “Some years they are going to be higher, some years they are going to be lower, and reasons always vary.
“No one can every really, legitimately point to one reason why it’s up or down. For Waco, we are growing, we are getting bigger and we have a whole lot more tourism here, so with the influx of people coming into Waco and our crime rate to still be going down, that is a wonderful thing.”
Public perception
According to the Pew Research Center, violent crime in the U.S. has fallen sharply over the past quarter century.
Holt said because crime is so low, one incident can create the perception of bigger issues than statistics reveal. Public perceptions about crime in Waco and often in the country do not align with the data, he said.
“People say that is feels like we are having more shootings, but it is not true,” Holt said. “Some local media writes headlines about a ‘local shooting,’ when they mean a shooting in Bell County, like Killeen or Temple, and that gives people the perception and a lot of people see those headlines, but that is a real issue for us.”
Holt said any victim of any type of crime is one too many, but public perception continues to be a battle. He said often people hear fireworks or vehicle backfires and believe those sounds are gunshots, but true shooting calls have been down this year.
“When we go back and look at discharge of firearms calls, we aren’t seeing more of those either,” he said.
Habitual offender unit
To keep crime rates steady, if not lower, Holt said police administration will begin a new patrol unit focused on habitual offenders.
Although the unit does not yet have a formal name and unit members are still being identified within police staff, Holt said he anticipates launching the new unit in the next few weeks.
“We can look at any category of crime and see that the top 10 people, known offenders in that category, are committing as high as 70% or 80% of that one crime,” Holt said. “When you get crime as low as ours is and you want to keep pushing that crime down, you go after the people who are committing the most crime.
“The goal is to keep crime down to make Waco a safer place for everyone.”
