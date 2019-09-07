Waco police used pepper spray and a less-lethal projectile Friday night to subdue a man in a local intensive care unit who had armed himself with a syringe with medication inside, a day after Teague police shot the man, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Waco police responded to a local hospital at about 7:45 p.m. Friday to assist security personnel after Dexter Glen Henderson, 64, “armed himself with a syringe of medication and began tearing up his room,” Swanton said.
Henderson did not comply with officers trying to take him into custody, and officers used pepper spray and a “less-lethal impact round on Henderson,” he said. Henderson then complied and was taken into custody, he said.
Waco officers determined Henderson was recently shot by Teague police in the Freestone County city about 50 miles east of Waco. The officer involved in the shooting also was injured in the incident.
Teague police responded to Teague City Hall at about 10 a.m. Thursday after city staff reported a man who was “irate, shaking a wooden rod at city staff, and declaring that he owned the BNSF railroad and Wells Fargo bank,” according to a city of Teague press release. The Teague press release does not identify the man who was shot or the officer involved.
The officer made contact with the man in the parking lot of City Hall, and the man attacked him, breaking the wooden rod on the officer and leaving him injured, according to the press release.
The officer gave commands for the man to stop and deployed his Taser, but the attack continued, leading to the officer shooting the man, the press release states.
The officer and Henderson were both taken to hospitals for treatment. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The officer has been placed on leave , and Teague police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, according to the press release.
It is unclear what charges Teague police are pursuing against Henderson, but Swanton said additional charges may be sought after the incident at the Waco hospital.
