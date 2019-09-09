Waco police have identified and are searching for a suspect who they say shot another man in the lower extremities at the Villages of Waco apartments Monday afternoon, Sgt. John Allovio said.
The man who was shot is expected to survive. He was in serious but stable condition, Allovio said Monday evening.
Police found the man, whose identity has not been released, in a private vehicle at 17th Street and Waco Drive. He was then transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Allovio said calls reporting a shooting at the apartments at 1100 N. Sixth St. started coming in around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The shooting occurred between buildings BB and CC after an altercation between the two men.
Police recovered physical evidence at the scene of the shooting, Allovio said, but no suspect was taken into custody. Although it is early in the investigation, police believe they have identified the suspect, whose identity they are not releasing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.