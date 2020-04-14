A Waco police officer escaped injury when a suspect fired a shot at his car Tuesday night.
The officer was investigating a related shooting at an East Waco apartment complex, according to Officer Garen Bynum.
A fight at the Estella Maxey Place apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, was reported to Waco police at about 7:30 p.m. A group of people were arguing, and as patrol officers approached the area, gunshots were heard near the intersection of Abbott and Delano streets, Bynum said.
Although no one was struck by the gunfire, the gathering broke up and one group, including a suspected shooter, left in a dark-colored Jeep SUV, Bynum said. No one was injured at the apartment complex, but a vehicle was struck.
An officer in the area spotted a Jeep that matched the description shortly after the shooting and called for more officers to help while following the vehicle as it traveled into Bellmead, Bynum said.
In the 1800 block of South Old Dallas Road, someone in the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired at least one shot at the officer, striking the passenger side of the patrol unit, Bynum said.
The suspect's car and its occupants had not been found as of Wednesday, but a search was ongoing.
On Tuesday, police canvassed East Waco for evidence and interviewed residents while the McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter searched for the vehicle from the air.
About 12 shell casings were found at the Estella Maxey apartment complex. Bynum said casings from handguns and at least one rifle were found there, but it was unclear how many people were involved in the initial shooting.
