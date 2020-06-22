Waco police have named the teenage victim who was killed by gunfire Saturday morning in the parking lot near a restaurant at Valley Mills and Lake Air drives.
Police say 19-year-old Tyreese Carroll suffered multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday and died later at a Waco hospital.
Police responded to alarm call at the Whataburger parking lot. When police got there, they learned Carroll had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and dropped off at the emergency room.
Carroll was pronounced dead at the hospital, Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said.
Waco police investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Reyes.
