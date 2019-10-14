A Waco man remained in jail Monday with a bond listed at $250,000 after police identified him as the man who fired three shots into a home in 2018, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Mathew Villareal, 21, was arrested by Waco police late Sunday night on an outstanding third-degree felony warrant charging him with deadly conduct. The charge stemmed from an April 2, 2018 shooting at a home in the 4000 block of Homan Avenue.

Police responding to the scene found that the home that was hit at least three times and three .40 caliber shell casings were found, according to the affidavit. 

Police obtained surveillance video of the shooting from a nearby convenience store at New Road and Bosque Boulevard. In the video, a white Ford Mustang pulls up to the store, and a man gets out, enters the store and returns to the back seat of the car, according to the affidavit.

Moments later, the footage shows the man in the back seat leaning out the car window and firing three rounds at a house, the affidavit states. Police identified the man as Villareal.

states.

The affidavit states Villareal "was reckless as to whether or not it (the house) was occupied."

No one was reported injured in the shooting. Officers arrested Villareal on Sunday after locating him in the 4600 block of Bosque Boulevard and took him to McLennan County Jail.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments