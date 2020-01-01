Waco police responded to more than 300 calls during local New Year's Eve celebrations, including an aggravated robbery and a burglary of a home where residents were shot at by an armed intruder, but did not make any arrests for driving while intoxicated, Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday.

Officers fielded 331 calls between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bynum said calls included routine fireworks complaints, three vehicle crashes, a South Waco food mart robbery and reports of a violent home burglary in the 3900 block of Edmond Avenue.

Bynum said officers were called to the 3900 block of Edmond Avenue late Tuesday night when residents came home and found a bedroom light on. He said after the residents arrived, a man exited the back of the home and began firing shots at them.

No one was injured as the man left the area in a vehicle. No vehicle description was available, but Bynum said a car at the home was struck by gunfire.

Bynum said the back door of the home appeared to have been kicked open. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but no one was located overnight, he said.

Police collected evidence at the home and continue to investigate, Bynum said.

Two masked men with firearms entered Amigo Food Mart, 2023 Speight Ave., just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from the clerk, Bynum said.

The men, described as wearing black hoodies and gloves, took money from the store and left the business. Bynum said officers reported the robbery took about 30 seconds before the men left the store, traveling west.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Bynum said officers responded to other routine calls overnight. He said three vehicle crashes were reported with no major injuries and no DWI arrests were made between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

