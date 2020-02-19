Waco police are investigating about 80 reports of vehicle burglaries since the start of the month, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Officials are reminding residents to lock their vehicles.

"We would like to remind residents to take anything valuable out of their cars and lock your cars when you are not around them," Bynum said.

Most of the burglaries have happened in South Waco and near Baylor University, Bynum said. There also have been 10 to 15 burglaries in the past three days in the Twin Rivers and Harris Creek neighborhoods off Highway 84, he said.

It is unknown whether the burglaries are related. No arrests have been made, and each case remains under investigation, Bynum said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

