Waco police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street on Tuesday afternoon, 24 hours after a nonfatal shooting across town.
At about 3 p.m., police got a call about shots fired near Oakwood Cemetery. When officers arrived, they found a man lying dead in the middle of the street adjacent to the cemetery with multiple shell casings around his body, Police Chief Ryan Holt said.
The fatal shooting comes about 24 hours after a shooting Monday afternoon at the Villages of Waco apartments, 1100 N. Sixth St. Police are still searching for the shooter in that case, although they say they have identified a suspect.
One man shot another in the "lower extremities" after an altercation, Sgt. John Allovio said Monday evening. The man who was shot is expected to survive. He was in serious but stable condition Monday.
Police found the man, whose identity has not been released, in a private vehicle at 17th Street and Waco Drive.
Police have not said there is any connection between the two shootings.
