Waco police are investigating a Monday morning shooting in North Waco that left a house and a vehicle riddled with bullets.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which police said occurred about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Sixth Street.
Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said officers reported the home was struck by multiple bullets fired by an unknown assailant. Police are working to develop a description of the suspect in the case, Bynum said. A vehicle parked at a nearby convenience store also was struck by stray bullets, he said.
It is unknown if the incident is related to other recent shootings, Bynum said.
