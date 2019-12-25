The 11 homicides Waco police have investigated as potentially criminal incidents this year make 2019 one of department's busiest in the past decade.
Last year, Waco saw two justified homicides and just two criminal homicides, the fewest in 33 years of comparable record keeping. Two of the 11 so far this year were found to be justified, including one officer-involved shooting and one shooting by a resident who police determined was acting in self-defense.
Despite the uptick compared to recent years, homicides still remain down significantly from a peak around 1990, with a high of 29 recorded in 1989 and again in 1993.
"Obviously murders are one of those crimes that police do not have a whole lot of control on," Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. "There is no telling how many murders we prevent based on working domestic dispute cases correctly and arresting an offender that may have gone on to kill their victim had we not arrived on seen for an arrest."
The year's two justified homicides came in January and March.
Marcus Carprew
Marcus Carprew, 39, of Waco, was shot and killed Jan. 1 outside the House of Blues Waco club at 211 South Loop Drive. Police determined the shooter acted in self-defense.
Lorne Kyle Ashmore
Lorne Kyle Ashmore, 50, of Waco was shot and killed March 1 by a Waco police officer as Ashmore stabbed another man outside the Deluxe Inn at 1430 Interstate 35 south frontage road, officials have said. A McLennan County grand jury in May cleared Waco police Officer Claire Van Wolfe, a 22-year-old rookie at the time of the shooting. She has not yet returned to work.
The stabbing victim, identified as a 57-year-old man, was treated and recovered from his wounds.
Sherrell Carter
Sherrell Carter, 26, of Waco, was shot and killed Feb. 3 at a home at 5630 Wilshire Drive. Carter's common-law husband, Quest Aljabaughn Jones, then 28, was arrested about two weeks later, then indicted on a murder charge in her death.
Jones has remained in custody at McLennan County Jail since Feb. 18.
Preston Jerome Scott
Preston Jerome Scott, 29, an aspiring rapper known as PJ OneEight, was found shot to death April 1 near the intersection of Dallas Street and Carver Avenue.
Waco police got two capital murder warrants charging Casey Wade Hughes, then 21, of Dayton, and Justice Allen Stanford, then 25, of Teague, in Scott's death. Police in Arkansas arrested the pair April 17 and transferred them to McLennan County Jail.
A grand jury indicted both on murder charges in June. They remain in McLennan County Jail.
Jordan Hawkins
Jordan Hawkins, 19, died April 15 after a gunfight in the 3100 block of Colonial Avenue in North Waco. Hawkins died at a local hospital after he was dropped off following the confrontation.
A second man involved in the shooting was spotted suffering from a gunshot wound a short time after the confrontation and was taken to a local hospital. No arrests have been made in the shootings.
Steven Edward Porter
Steven Edward Porter, 38, was beaten into unconsciousness outside the New Road Inn, 4000 N. Interstate 35, on July 7. Porter suffered significant head trauma and died of his injuries July 18.
An anonymous tip led Waco police to investigate Rudy Benavidez Garcia, 27, of Waco, and he was arrested on a murder charge Dec. 10. Garcia remains in McLennan County Jail.
Willie Steve Kiser
Willie Steve Kiser, 31, of Waco, was shot and killed July 29 during a family gathering in the 900 block of Houston Street. An 11-year-old boy also was injured in the shooting.
After a two-day search, police arrested Kiser's nephew, SirOcean Unique Calhoun, then 17, on charges of murder and aggravated assault. A grand jury indicted Calhoun in August, and he remains in McLennan County Jail.
Noah Sanchez
Noah Sanchez, 4, died after a drunken driving wreck Aug. 15 that happened near North Fourth Street and Garden Drive as the boy's father, Omar Hilario Sanchez, then 27, fled from police, officials have said. Noah was in a car seat that was not properly restrained in the car, and he died in the hospital later that night of blunt force injuries, police reported.
A grand jury indicted Omar Sanchez in September on a charge of "felony murder," a charge under Texas law that can be brought regardless of the suspect's intent if a death occurs in the course of a dangerous crime.
Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul
Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, 17, of Waco, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery near Oakwood Cemetery on Sept. 10, police have said. Two other Waco teens, Elijah Jamal Craven, 17, and Daezion Watkins, 18, have been arrested on capital murder charges in McPhaul's death.
Police have said McPhaul was kicked out of a gang that both suspects still belonged to and that his killing was related to previous criminal activity by the group.
Ravis Kennedy
Ravis Kennedy, 46, of Waco, was shot and killed Sept. 20 in his apartment at 925 N. 26th St. A witness reported hearing gunfire and seeing a man running from the apartments.
Police are investigating Kennedy's death as a murder, but no arrests have been made.
D'Airse Kevion Holder
D'Airse Kevion Holder, 22, of Waco, was shot and killed Nov. 1 at The Grove Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Drive. A confrontation during a Halloween-night party at the off-campus student complex near Baylor University turned deadly when someone started shooting, police said at the time. Another man was injured in the incident and was released from a local hospital the same day.
No arrests have been made in Holder's death.
