Waco police investigate the fatal shooting of Aquarius McPhaul, 17, of Waco, who was found dead in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street on Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old Waco Independent School District student was identified Wednesday as the person shot and killed in South Waco on Tuesday afternoon.

Aquarius McPhaul, 17, of Waco, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, just outside Oakwood Cemetery, at about 3:10 p.m., Tuesday, Waco police Cmdr. Vrail George said. McPhaul's body was found lying in the middle of the street, and neighbors reported hearing gunshots but were unable to provide a detailed description of a shooter, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said McPhaul was one of 24 Waco ISD high school students enrolled at the McLennan County Challenge Academy. The academy serves students from multiple districts in the county, primarily students who have been expelled from other schools, DeBeer said. Four Waco ISD middle school students also were enrolled at the McLennan County Challenge Academy as of Tuesday.

"We provided counselors on campus today to support students," DeBeer said. "Both counselors from Waco ISD, a counselor from Education Service Center Region 12 and one from MHMR were there today," DeBeer said. "We certainly appreciate the support from there."

Police are investigating the incident as a murder, George said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

